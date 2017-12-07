Environment Canada issues fog advisory

ENVIRONMENT Canada issued a fog advisory on Thursday for:
* City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster
* Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
* Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
* Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
* North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
A strong ridge of high pressure will persist over B.C. through this week. Moisture trapped under a temperature inversion will result in extensive areas of dense fog. The fog may become patchy during the afternoons away from the water.
If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.