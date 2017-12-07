Environment Canada issues fog advisory

ENVIRONMENT Canada issued a fog advisory on Thursday for:

* City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

* Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

* Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

* Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

* North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

A strong ridge of high pressure will persist over B.C. through this week. Moisture trapped under a temperature inversion will result in extensive areas of dense fog. The fog may become patchy during the afternoons away from the water.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.