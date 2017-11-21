Todd Stone admits entire BC Liberal cabinet knew how bad their ICBC mess was (but still kept it from voters): NDP

THE NDP on Tuesday sent out a short clip of Andrew Wilkinson and Todd Stone from the BC Liberal leadership debate in Nanaimo that they noted showed:

– The entire BC Liberal cabinet was fully aware of, and had discussed at length, how much of a mess ICBC had become under their watch (yet they kept it secret from voters – claiming the deficit was only $11 million, when it was actually almost $1 billion).

– They know their mess and the impact it will have on family budgets is a serious political problem, so they’re blaming each other – individually trying to distance themselves.