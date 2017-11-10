KFC employer fined for failure to pay workers as ordered

Convicted: Dove Foods Limited (registered offce address 46 Sandringham Drive, Toronto), a company that operated multiple Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurants, and Evan Gogou, a director of the company.

Locations: Multiple KFC restaurants, including in the towns of Stroud, Bradford, Angus and Newmarket, Ontario.

Description of Offence: The company and a director of the company were convicted for failing to pay termination pay and vacation pay after being ordered to do so by a Ministry of Labour employment standards officer.

Date of Offence: Orders to pay were issued to the company between May 12 and July 29, 2015, and on September 2, 2015 to the company director.

Date of Conviction: October 31, 2017, at Provincial Offences Court/Ontario Court of Justice, 70 Centre Avenue, Toronto, by Justice of the Peace A.M. Johnston; Crown Counsels Tyler Fram and Judy Chan.

Penalties Imposed

Dove Foods received a fine of $75,000.

Company director Evan Gogou was fined $10,000.

The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Background