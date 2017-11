PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday announced that by-elections will be held on December 11 in the following four federal electoral districts:

* South Surrey—White Rock, British Columbia

* Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, Newfoundland and Labrador

* Scarborough—Agincourt, Ontario

* Battlefords—Lloydminster, Saskatchewan

The South Surrey-White Rock riding fell vacant after Conservative MP Watts resigned to enter the BC Liberal leadership race.