New Delhi (PTI): Two medium intensity quakes on Friday hit Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

The epicenter of the first quake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, was Rohtak district in Haryana, said the Center for Seismology under the India Meteorological Department.

The depth of the quake was 22 km and it occurred at 4:25 AM.

The second tremor of 3.2 intensity was also felt in Rohtak at 8:13 AM at a depth of 10 kms.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of lives or damage to property.