Dr. Shashi Bhushan Madan elected State President of National Integrated Medical Association of Haryana

DR. Shashi Bhushan Madan (center in the photo) was recently elected State President of the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), which represents more than 40,000 BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) and GAMS (Graduate of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) in Haryana (India).

Dr. Anil Gautam of Yamuna Nagar was elected Vice President and Dr. Dinesh Chandra of Kurukshetra was elected General Secretary.