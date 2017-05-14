VANCOUVER Police are investigating a triple stabbing at a Vancouver nightclub that sent three men to hospital on Saturday.

Around 3 a.m., two groups of men were involved in a verbal altercation inside the Caprice nightclub located at 967 Granville Street. When the groups were directed outside, a physical altercation ensued and three men were stabbed. All three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries and remain in stable condition.

Two men were arrested a short distance away and remain in police custody. Charges have not yet been recommended.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed what led up to the stabbing inside the Caprice, or anyone who may have obtained cell-phone video, to contact the Vancouver Police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”‎