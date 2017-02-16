Donated Compass Cards will benefit local children and families in partnership with United Way of the Lower Mainland

WANT an easy way to help families in need? Now you can donate new, or semi-used, unregistered Compass Cards into donation kiosks. The value of the donated Compass Cards will be converted into transit passes to help children, families and seniors at United Way-funded social service agencies. For vulnerable families, the ability to travel worry free can be a huge asset. These travel passes will give families and children the ability to travel to their jobs, medical appointments, and school – which will ultimately help support them in their daily lives.

There are five donation kiosk locations where customers can donate their unregistered Compass Cards: on the Canada Line at Waterfront, Vancouver City Centre, and Broadway–City Hall stations and on the Expo Line at Granville Station (Dunsmuir exit) or the Compass Customer Service Centre at Stadium–Chinatown Station.

TransLink and its operating companies have generously supported United Way for decades. Over the past 25 years, the group of companies has raised and donated almost $7.1 million to United Way of the Lower Mainland.

In 2016 alone, TransLink and its companies raised $251,626.39 to help people in the Lower Mainland through United Way. Employees from TransLink, B.C. Rapid Transit Company, Coast Mountain Bus Company, Transit Police, MoveUP (COPE local 378), CUPE 4500, CUPE 7000, Unifor 111, and Unifor 2200 all contributed their time and generously donated to support United Way’s programs and services.

For more information about how contributions to United Way are helping make a difference in the lives of so many in our community, visit United Way of the Lower Mainland’s website at uwlm.ca/TransLink

Cathy McLay, CFO and EVP, Finance and Corporate Services, TransLink, said: “Some of the region’s most vulnerable populations are reliant on both United Way funded programs and services – and on TransLink. I am extremely proud of this new initiative and the ongoing commitment employees across the TransLink enterprise display to our United Way campaigns each year.”

Michael McKnight, President and CEO, United Way of the Lower Mainland, said: “TransLink and its operating companies and unions exemplify corporate social responsibility. This program will remove one more barrier for people in need. When we work together, we can really accomplish positive change in the community and help people in need in different ways.”