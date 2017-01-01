Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year to all, including his ‘many enemies’

Washington (IANS): US President-elect Donald Trump wished a Happy New Year for all American citizens, including his “many enemies” and those who fought and lost the battle against him and now “don’t know what to do.”

Trump, who takes office as President of the United States on January 20, used his Twitter account to post his message, EFE news reported.

He tweeted: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

The New York billionaire has frequently used Twitter to mock his opponents, a tradition that goes back to the days when he had nothing to do with politics and was known for his TV reality show “The Apprentice”.

In 2013, during the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Trump tweeted: “Happy Thanksgiving to all — even the haters and losers!”