Kolkata (PTI): Actor Irrfan Khan has said that the censor board’s demand that his upcoming film “Hindi Medium” should be released with ‘a work of fiction’ disclaimer, is “debatable”.

“Hindi Medium” is a satire on middle-class parents’ struggle to get their children into an English-medium school.

“If a film is inspired by real life incidents, the makers should say it is inspired by real life incidents. I think it is debatable (the demand),” Irrfan told reporters at a promotional event here.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) apparently wants the makers to carry the disclaimer as they feel the story may offend the educational institutions.

In the Dinesh Vijan-produced film, the actor plays a rich Punjabi businessman from Delhi who wants to

Irrfan says he always wanted to do a wholesome comedy film.

“To make a subject, which concerns everyone in big cities, in comedy is really challenging. I haven’t done a lead in a comic movie which is of every day concern. I enjoyed myself,” Irrfan said.

“It is a comedy film where we have talked about the subject (of teaching in vernacular) in a healthy manner.

Nowadays there are reputed government schools (in vernacular language). But we think English medium education is job- oriented.”

Irrfan, who also interacted with a group of children in Newtown School here, said as artistes they just try to tell a story and he believes the message that it delivers should not be “underlined”.

“It is like an art painting. Don’t really underline the message. Let the audience draw the message for themselves,” he told the students.

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, also stars Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. The film is set to release on May 19.