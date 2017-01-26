(Dis) Enfranchisement 1907-1947: The Forty-Year Struggle for the Vote

AS Canadians across the country commemorate the 150th year of Canadian Confederation, the Centre for Indo-Canadian Studies (CICS) at the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford offers a different perspective in uncovering Canada’s historical past.

The Sikh Heritage Museum and CICS acknowledge that the site and the exhibit are situated on Sto:lo Nation territory while recognizing and pledging solidarity to understand the complex and unique circumstances of nationhood within Canada of Indigenous communities.

With funding awarded from the Canadian Government (Canada 150 Grant), the CICS has curated an exhibit in the National Historic Site, Gur Sikh Temple’s Sikh Heritage Museum in Abbotsford. The site’s significance and power, according to CICS Director, Satwinder Kaur Bains, is “because it challenges ethnocentric narratives by highlighting Sikh community history as part of BC heritage.”

The exhibit, entitled “(Dis) Enfranchisement 1907-1947: The Forty-Year Struggle for the Vote,” investigates and presents the arduous struggle for the South Asian franchise and the right for equal recognition and citizenship with other Canadians. In addition to the story of the South Asian franchise, the exhibit also pays homage to the stories of franchise for Chinese-Canadians, Japanese-Canadians and women of European descent.

Abbotsford MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, Jati Sidhu, speaks to the exhibit and its significance: “As a Canadian, I am proud of the freedoms we all enjoy in this great nation. As a Sikh, I am proud of those who came before me and who fought for their right to enjoy those freedoms. I have no doubt this exhibition will strike a powerful chord to all who have struggled for equality or stood up for the rights of others.”

The exhibit launch and reception will be held at the Sikh Heritage Museum located at 33089 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on Sunday, February 19, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend and the exhibit will be available for viewing throughout this important year.