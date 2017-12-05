Dilbagh Singh of Ontario imprisoned in U.S. for trying to have sex with a minor

DILBAGH Singh, 57, of Ontario, Canada, was on Monday sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 46 months of incarceration. Singh had previously pleaded guilty to international travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents show that in January 2017, Singh began an online relationship with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Over the course of nearly four months, Singh told the girl that he wanted to engage in various sex acts with her. In May 2017, Singh travelled from Canada to Flagstaff, Arizona, to meet with the girl in person and to have sex with her.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov .

The investigation in this case was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.