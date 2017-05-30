DILAWRI Group of Companies (Dilawri), Canada’s largest automotive group, has announced that the inaugural Ride and Drive Gala will take place on Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Audi Downtown Vancouver – 1788 West 2nd.

The Ride and Drive Gala, by both Dilawri and the Lotus Cycling Club, has been created to raise awareness and donations for the BC Cancer Foundation with 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, including ticket sales, donations, and auction items from the gala, being donated to the BC Cancer Foundation. Ride and Drive Gala tickets are $40, and can be purchased online.

“Dilawri Group of Companies is committed to supporting the communities that we work in,” said Ajay Dilawri, President at Dilawri Group of Companies. “The Ride and Drive Gala will be an elegant and fun event that will raise significant funds for the BC Cancer Foundation. We want to help in finding solutions for cancer patients across the province.”

For its third consecutive year, Dilawri is the National Vehicle Sponsor for The Ride to Conquer Cancer, which is a two-day, 250-km bike ride in an effort to support the BC Cancer Foundation.

Dilawri and Lotus Cycling Club say they are committed to improving the lives of communities they operate in through year-round commitments. With mutual goals, the two organizations partnered together to create the Ride and Drive Gala. Funds raised from the gala and the Ride to Conquer Cancer will directly support leading cancer clinicians, scientists, and researchers whose search for new discoveries and improved patient outcomes will have a real impact in communities throughout the province, across Canada, and around the world.

Fiona Forbes, awarding winning television host and producer, will be the MC for the Ride and Drive Gala.