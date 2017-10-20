Herb Dhaliwal says he won’t enter BC Liberal leadership race

FORMER federal minister Herb Dhaliwal announced on Friday that he has decided not to run for the BC Liberal leadership.

Those who are still in the running for the leadership are former minister Todd Stone, former minister Andrew Wilkinson, MLA and former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan, former minister Mike de Jong, former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts, MLA Michael Lee and Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager. Former minister Mike Bernier dropped out last Saturday.

Dhaliwal said that after lengthy consultations with his family, friends and political supporters across B.C. he had decided against running.

He said he had seriously entertained the possibility of a leadership bid, but claimed that he was a bit reluctant “because our province and its electorate deserves strong Liberal alternative leadership in Victoria, representing fresh ideas.’’

He added: “I have come to the difficult decision that my seeking to lead the Liberal Party of B.C. at this time in my life is just not a fit. Anyone seeking to champion the forces of free enterprise centered in the BC Liberals as their leader has to be prepared to invest two, four and maybe even eight to 10 years. Regrettably, I am unable to address that requirement with the kind of passion which I feel is essential for the next BC Liberal leader. In arriving at this decision I want to thank the many supporters who urged me to toss my hat into the ring.’’