Sukh Dhaliwal introduces bill designating April as Sikh Heritage Month

Bill celebrates the contributions of Sikh Canadians to Canada and protects Sikh Canadian history

SURREY MP Sukh Dhaliwal introduced Bill C-376 that would designate the month of April as Sikh Heritage Month. The passage of this bill would ensure that the contributions and history of Sikh Canadians are recognized and celebrated across Canada with resources from the Ministry of Canadian Heritage.

Sikhs first arrived in Canada in 1897 and now make up the second largest Sikh population in the world. Their contributions have become an integral part of Canadian society, whether through community advocacy, entrepreneurism, or political activism. The month of April is also important to Sikhs around the world, as that is when the important festival of Vaisakhi is celebrated.

“By designating the month of April as Sikh Heritage Month, we would provide an opportunity to reflect on, celebrate and educate future generations about the inspirational role that Sikh Canadians have played and continue to play in communities across this great country,” said Dhaliwal.

The bill has passed first reading.

Dhaliwal said he “will continue to fight for this bill and work to pass it before the end of 201.” He added: “As we celebrate Canada’s 150th, this bill is a reminder of how diversity has strengthened our country and the progress we have made.”