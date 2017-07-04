PREMIER-DESIGNATE John Horgan on Tuesday announced key members of his staff team:

* Former BCIT President and Central 1 Credit Union CEO Don Wright will serve as Deputy Minister of Executive Council, Cabinet Secretary, and Head of the Public Service.

* Three-term Vancouver City Councillor Geoff Meggs will serve as Chief of Staff to the Premier.

* Outgoing Chief of Staff and BC NDP Campaign Director Bob Dewar will stay on as Special Advisor to the Premier.

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA and Spokesperson for Transition Carole James said the quick appointments indicate Horgan’s commitment to getting to work right away.

“John is getting to work for British Columbians by quickly putting together a capable leadership team,” said James.

“He’s already working hard to deliver on the commitments he made to British Columbians, and the skill and experience brought by Don and Geoff to these important positions will help make that change a reality.”

James said that the diverse backgrounds brought by Wright and Meggs indicates a commitment to putting together an experienced team with a range of perspectives and skills.

“For too long, B.C.’s government has worked only for the wealthy and well-connected while leaving everyone else behind,” said James. “By bringing in experienced leaders from both the public and private sectors, John is putting together a team with the diverse skills and backgrounds needed to make life better for regular British Columbians.”

Wright is resigning as CEO from Central 1 effective July 7.

Meggs has resigned from his position on Vancouver City Council to devote his time fully to working with the New Democrat government on the issues that matter to people.

City Clerk Janice MacKenzie announced later on Tuesday that a by-election will be held to fill the vacant seat on Council.

“Staff are currently working on logistics regarding the timing of the by-election,” she said.