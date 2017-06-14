OSHAWA, Ontario – GMC is elevating the 2018 Yukon Denali lineup with styling and trim enhancements, as well as a new, advanced 10-speed automatic transmission. A new, sculpted grille design distinguishes the Yukon Denali, while new Mastique Ash real wood trim adds depth and richness to the interior. The new Hydra-Matic 10-speed transmission — paired with Yukon Denali’s 6.2L V-8 engine — enhances refinement with world-class shift smoothness, responsiveness and quietness. “Yukon Denali has always matched style with substance, and the enhancements for 2018 advance that legacy,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “The foundational elements of exclusive design, premium touches and uncompromising capability have made Yukon Denali an icon for nearly 20 years.”

GMC designers evolved the iconic Denali grille with a multidimensional, sculpted interpretation that, like other contemporary GMC elements, was designed in a layered manner. It’s a theme seen in other new GMC models such as the Acadia and Terrain.

In addition to a more sophisticated appearance, the new grille offers greater airflow to the radiator. Active aero shutters behind the grille close in certain conditions on the highway to reduce aerodynamic drag and enhance efficiency.

The Yukon Denali’s new 10-speed automatic leverages the engineering experience of General Motors’ multispeed transmissions to deliver improved performance.

A wider, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread, compared to the Yukon Denali’s previous eight-speed automatic, enables a lower numerical top gear ratio and contributes to greater efficiency.

The transmission’s optimized gearing and proprietary controls allow the 6.2L V-8 engine to deliver a winning combination smooth operation and precise response.

Standard and available features include: 420-hp 6.2L V-8 engine with direct injection and Active Fuel Management, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, tow/haul mode, trailer sway control, auto grade braking and hill start assist, Magnetic Ride Control for improved body motion control, Standard 20-inch wheels and available 22-inch wheels, Automatic locking rear differential, Four-wheel-disc brakes with Duralife™ brake rotors. Active Noise Cancellation for a quieter interior, 8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment system with Navigation includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Standard 8-inch diagonal customizable driver display with head-up display, Hands-free programmable power liftgate and a host of other features. The Denali trim accounts for well more than half of all Yukon sales. It is offered in Yukon and Yukon XL models, with the XL featuring a 356 millimetre (14-inch) longer wheelbase (508 mm / 20 inches longer overall), for increased third-row legroom and more than double the cargo room behind the third-row seat.

The 2018 Yukon Denali goes on sale this fall.