PREMIER-DESIGNATE John Horgan and his cabinet will be sworn in at Government House on July 18 at 2 p.m.

Horgan tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that my cabinet and I will be sworn in at Government House on July 18th.”

New Democrat MLA and transition spokesperson Carole James said: “For too long ordinary people have been left behind. Now, help is on the way, with a new government and a new cabinet that will work for everyone, not just the wealthy and the well-connected.

“We are excited to deliver on our commitments. That’s why we are working as quickly as possible to give British Columbians the new leadership they voted for.

“We’re going to make life more affordable, deliver the services people count on, and create good paying jobs around the province in a sustainable economy that works for everyone.”