Delta shelter for women, children fleeing domestic violence a step closer as community pressure forces government to backtrack: NDP

PRESSURE from the community has forced the government to change its position on establishing a transition house for women and children fleeing domestic violence, claimed Delta North NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon on Monday.

“We’re an important step closer to winning this vital service so that women and children facing abuse have a safe place to go,” said Kahlon, who has worked with a number of groups to advocate for the shelter and to mobilize community support.

“Premier [Christy] Clark has made too many wrong choices for people in Delta that are making things worse for families and our community,” says Kahlon. “But on this issue, the community wasn’t going to let her do it again.”

Under questioning from the NDP in the legislature last week, the Clark government acknowledged that they are “in the market” for a transition house facility, and that residents should “stay tuned” for an announcement.

The change comes after the Clark government said no to a shelter last fall and closed the door on a proposal from the Delta chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women. The CFUW’s plan had backing and financial support from both municipal and federal governments.

“The Clark government has not funded a new transition home in a decade, so we will have to keep up the pressure to hold the premier to her word,” says Kahlon.

A father, coach, and a two-time Olympic athlete for Canada, Kahlon said he’s proud to work with many women and men in the community to address the issue of domestic violence, and to advocate for the women’s shelter project—even in the face of the government’s initial rejection of it.

“An important part of an MLA’s job is to seek out and hear the concerns of the community and be in tune with those. I’m committed to serving North Delta as an MLA who is there to listen and be a champion for changes that will make our lives safer and our community better for people and families trying to build a future here,” he said.