Site C Project right decision – then and now – providing clean power: B.C. Liberals

THE B.C. Liberals said on Monday that the government’s decision to move forward with Site C ends months of uncertainty for over 2,000 families left waiting by the NDP to see if they would have jobs this Christmas.

“The NDP created another needless review that threatened more than 2,000 jobs, solely for political reasons – to ensure the Greens continue to prop up the NDP government,” said Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South. “Today, though, is a great day for the First Nations, communities and businesses that depend on Site C to make a living to support themselves and their families.”

It is clear that Site C is a vital infrastructure project that will provide clean, affordable power for 100 years, continued economic growth and play a significant part in the province meeting its climate change goals, said the B.C. Liberals.

“We will be watching carefully to make sure there are no unnecessary costs that British Columbians will have to pay for on this project like past NDP-led projects, such as the Island Highway which faced extra costs,” said Tracy Redies, BC Hydro critic and MLA for Surrey-White Rock. “The NDP now need to let BC Hydro and the thousands of workers on site do their jobs and finish this project so our province can have clean, reliable energy for generations to come and meet our climate action targets under the Paris accord.”