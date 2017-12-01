December at Surrey Libraries

Tis the season to be reading! Get books, ebooks and audio books for free from Surrey Libraries. Or participate in any of the many great Christmas programs being offered for all ages at the Libraries including crafts, movies, sing-a- long & more.

Winter Reading Club

Winter Reading Club runs Dec 1 – 31st. Keep your family cozy this December with great books!

Pick up your Reading Log and colouring sheets from any Surrey Libraries’ branch and enter to win great prizes! Sponsored by Guildford Town Centre. Details in branch or at surreylibraries.ca/wrc

Festival of Trees

Dec 1 – Dec 31st at City Centre & Semiahmoo Libraries. Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for Read to Baby, a family literacy initiative that introduces parents of newborns to the benefits of early and frequent reading to infants. Come vote for your favourite tree decorated by local businesses. You can also make a donation to the Library’s Read to Baby program online or in branch. NEW for 2017 – Turnbull Construction Project Managers will match your generosity – dollar for dollar until Jan 26th, 2018.* Take advantage of this exciting chance to have your generosity matched! *For qualifying details see surreylibraries.ca/support-your-library/read-baby

LEGO Ornament Workshop

Thur Dec 7, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm at City Centre Library. Ages 6 and up and their caregivers. Caregiver participation is required. Help Certified LEGO® Professional Robin Sather build ornaments for our LEGO Fireplace. Register.

Open Mic (CC) Fri Dec 8, 6 – 8 pm

Join Surrey Poet Laureate, Renée Sarojini Saklikar, for a seasonal meet and greet and Open Mic. Participants are welcome to bring one page of their writing to read and share at an Open Mic. Surrey Poet Laureate will be hosting the open Mic and will read from her own work. Refreshments will be provided. Register at 604-598-7426

Christmas Crafternoon

Sat Dec 9, 11 – 1 pm at Guildford Library. Ages 14+. Christmas Crafting with a focus on Scandinavian decorations & art. Supplies provided. Register at 604-598-7366. For full list of Christmas/holiday crafting at other libraries , visit our website or the branches.

Christmas Carol Sing-Along (NE)

Tues Dec 12, 6:30-7:30 pm at Newton Library. All ages. Drop in

Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas carol sing-along with live musical accompaniment!

Create Christmas cheer while singing and enjoying some hot cocoa.

Christmas in Germany

Thurs Dec 14, 6:00 – 7:00 pm at Newton Library. All ages. Drop in.

Come learn about Christmas traditions in Germany. Enjoy refreshments, a craft demonstration, music, and poems. Feel free to wear traditional German dress.

Open House at FL

Wed Dec 20, 6:00-7:30 pm at Fleetwood Library. All ages. Drop in

Join us for Christmas Cheer including music, apple cider, cookie decorating and more.

Christmas programs for kids (most branches)

Kids can enjoy stories, songs and a visit from Santa at Christmas Cheer Storytimes.