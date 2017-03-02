Dead male found in Richmond is Allen William Skedden of Delta (update)

THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said on Friday that the dead male found in 20,000-block of Fraserwood Way just before 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 2) is Allen William Skedden, 52, of Delta.

Richmond RCMP located Skedden’s body with injuries. His death was deemed suspicious, and IHIT took conduct of the investigation.

Skedden was last seen on February 21 and was reported as missing to the Delta Police Department that same day, at which time, a missing person’s investigation was initiated.

IHIT continues to work in partnership with the Delta Police Department, Richmond RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroner’s Service to further determine what events transpired between February 21 and March 2.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “Collectively, the police agencies involved are working to determine how and when Mr. Skedden died. An autopsy is required to determine what caused Mr. Skedden’s death, and it has been scheduled to occur next week. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).