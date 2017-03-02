World Wide Web Consortium Home
Dead male found in Richmond, death considered suspicious

RICHMOND RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 2), police responded to the 20,000-block of Fraserwood Way for a discovery of a body.
Officers confirmed that the body is of a deceased male. At this point, the male’s death is considered suspicious.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been contacted and has taken conduct of the investigation. IHIT will be working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email them at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

