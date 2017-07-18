ON Monday (July 17),, at 10:57 p.m., Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to calls of a possible car crash and drivers fighting with each other on Hawthorne Avenue. Minutes later, 911 calls of shots fired were reported at a residence in the 33200-block of Hawthorne Avenue.

As police arrived on Hawthorne Avenue, a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound attended to the local hospital.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle with significant damage leaving the area. This driver was subsequently arrested for this shooting and remains in police custody.

This victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The motive for this incident is unclear at this time; however, this does not appear to be associated to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

The Major Crime Unit of the Abbotsford Police Department has assumed this investigation. APD Forensic Identification officers continue to collect forensic and video evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text us at 222973 (abbypd), or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.