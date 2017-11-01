Crisis lines installed on Alex Fraser Bridge

DELTA Police Department, in partnership with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), the Crisis Line Association of BC and Telus, now have six crisis line phones in place on the Alex Fraser Bridge. These phones are in clearly marked yellow boxes and when accessed will connect the caller to either the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line for emotional support.

We know that assisting those experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis is a challenging and complex issue, and it takes the collaboration of many to make available every possible resource. These crisis line phones are the result of a collaborative effort.

“Over the span of a five-year period, the Delta Police have responded to approximately 30 incidents specific to the Alex Fraser Bridge. We certainly appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Crisis Line Association of BC and Telus for their work in installing these crisis phones on this Bridge. These phones will serve as an additional layer of support for those in crisis to reach out to someone,” said Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord.

“One in five people in British Columbia is dealing with a mental health issue in any given year, at any given time,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy. “Often people will be reluctant to talk to others about mental illness or a thought of suicide, until they are at a critical state. These new phones provide one more way that a person in a crisis can reach out for help and be guided toward resources that can provide the necessary support and treatment.”

Jason Chare of the Crisis Line Association of BC said: “We applaud the efforts of the Ministry of Transport, Delta Police and Telus, in working together to place these emergency phones on the Alex Fraser Bridge that will connect someone in need to the toll-free 1800SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) network.”

The Delta Police said they “put extraordinary effort into helping individuals suffering from mental health issues in our community on a day to day basis. The Delta Police Mental Health officer who has been in place for nearly 10 years, works with front line officers, Fraser Health and other social service providers in an effort to offer support and develop solutions for those in need.”

They added: “The Fraser Health Crisis Line does much needed work. They provide immediate, free, and confidential emotional support, crisis intervention and community resource information to people of all ages 24 hours a day – everyday. If you’d like to make a difference in the lives of others, please consider volunteering with the crisis line.”

To learn more please go to http://www.options.bc.ca/fraser-health-crisis-line/volunteer-with-the-fraser-health-crisis-line.