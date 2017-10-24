New ridings created in Northern Ontario

The legislation will result in a total of four ridings in Northern Ontario, where previously there were two. They include Kiiwetinoong, Mushkegowuk-James Bay, Timmins, and Kenora-Rainy River. Ontario will be consulting with affected communities to determine a final name for the new riding of Mushkegowuk-James Bay.

These changes follow the recommendations of the independent Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission, which was created by the province to provide advice to improve electoral representation in the far North.

The legislation also clarifies the attendance rules related to political fundraising and contributions, and allows the Chief Electoral Officer to share information from the Permanent Register of Electors with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, making it easier for voters to get the information they need to participate in municipal elections.

Strengthening representation for people living in Northern Ontario and improving the election system is part of our plan to help people in their everyday lives.