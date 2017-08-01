DRIVERS can expect more traffic on the road this weekend, with many people making local travel plans to enjoy the B.C. Day long weekend. But ICBC cautions drivers to remain vigilant during celebrations – over 2,400 crashes are anticipated during the upcoming long weekend.

And with many British Columbians setting out on a road trip, ICBC is reminding drivers to stay safe by giving large trucks and R.V.’s their space, especially on highways.

On average, there are over 500 crashes involving large trucks and 370 crashes involving R.V.s in B.C. throughout the summer. Due to their sheer size and significant weight, crashes with trucks and other large vehicles are usually much more serious, with occupants of the smaller vehicle more likely to be seriously injured or killed.

ICBC offers the following tips to help prevent crashes with large vehicles: