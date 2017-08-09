DELTA Police announced on Wednesday they are investigating a series of incidents involving fake Craigslist postings.

The fake Craigslist postings have been advertising and inviting people to attend a house party or to collect free items, while other posts offer intimate encounters. The unsuspecting respondent attends the address provided, expecting what is offered, much to the surprise of the home owner they encounter. The locations provided in the ads are addresses in the Sunshine Hills neighborhood of North Delta.

Delta Police are notifying the public to create awareness surrounding these incidents and to remind citizens to make sure doors are secured even when you are at home.

Citizens are also encouraged to call the Delta Police to report any suspicious activity and / or person in their neighborhood.

Police are continuing with their investigation into these suspicious circumstances in an effort to identify, locate and secure charges against the person(s) responsible for posting these fake ads.