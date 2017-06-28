By Autoreviewman

The 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country is in fact the newest addition to the high end Swedish automakers lineup, and the Swedes for once don’t just get to keep it to themselves. The premium five-passenger V90 CC (Cross Country) is a stylish, long, sleek-looking wagon with 65mm extra ground clearance and All-Wheel–Drive. The Cross Country V90 wagon, is powered by a version of Volvo’s robust T6 engine. In this case, a 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder unit producing an impressive 316 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque at 2,200 rpm. Other equipment on the V90 includes: 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with personal security communicator, power rear child locks, puddle lamps, heated leather power seats with driver’s side memory, power sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, tilt and telescopic steering wheel with audio controls, illuminated vanity mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, CD/DVD/MP3 stereo with USB and auxiliary input, iPod interface, Sirius satellite radio, heated mirrors, rear fog lamp, and electric parking brake and much more.

As expected, safety technology on the Volvo V90 is extremely high with features such as Pilot Assist II, Large Animal Detection (A problem in both Sweden and Canadas’s remote rural areas!) and Run-Off Road Mitigation. Additional safety features include City Safety and the Volvo Intellisafe, suite of safety features. Interior wise, typically, clean, understated Scandinavian style dominates. The cabin is simply beautiful, with sumptuous, ultra-comfortable leather seats r bumper

On the road the V90 is a fast and very efficient luxury sedan with cosseting luxury and all the awesome panache of the Volvo name. The All-Wheel Drive deliver tenacious grip and the higher ground clearance offers great rough road ability. The V90 achieves a combined fuel economy rating of L/100km: 10.2 / 6.6 / 7.9 (City / Highway / Combined). Not much to complain about really, actually nothing! It is not the fabulously rip- roaring old T5 wagon I used to tool around in many years ago, but it is much more refined and comfortable. To sum up, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is an excellent premium wagon that offer SUV practicality, All Wheel Drive and superb luxury, style and feature. Volvo builds the safest cars in the world and the V90 is no exception. Awesome in every way. Best wagon on the planet? Probably!

2017 Volvo V90 T6 AWD Cross Country. Base Priced from: $61,900 – $68,075