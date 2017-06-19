LAST month, an important member of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in the Pacific Region retired after 10 years of service.

After sniffing out about 200 kg of cocaine, 55 kg of methamphetamine and countless marijuana seizures, detector dog Caper will be giving her nose a well-deserved rest.

Border services officer (BSO) Mark Ingalls and Caper primarily worked at land border crossings in the Pacific Highway District but also took time to attend local events and detector dog displays throughout their career together.

One highlight for the duo was when Ingalls and Caper provided assistance to a local police department by conducting a vehicle search. Caper alerted to the centre console of an SUV and further inspection revealed a hidden compartment containing multiple pre-packaged narcotics. Thanks to Caper’s skill and Ingalls’ expertise, these narcotics never made it into our communities.

Caper is settling into her post-career life with Ingalls and his family.

Daniela Evans, District Director, Pacific Highway District, said: “Although we are sad to see Caper leave the agency, we are grateful for the many years of dedicated service she provided. Caper and her handler BSO Ingalls had many successes throughout their career together and we will be forever grateful for the enthusiasm, service excellence and commitment they have shown.”