Coquitlam RCMP looking for man who caused three crashes, including one after carjacking a vehicle

COQUITLAM RCMP are looking for a man who sped away from police and caused three crashes, including one after carjacking a vehicle.

Police got the call at 10 a.m. on Thursday about a possibly impaired driver in a parking lot in the 3000-block of Lougheed Highway. When police arrived,

the driver sped away and hit a vehicle in the parking lot as he left.

Due to the potential danger to the public, police say they did not pursue the driver when he sped away. Within moments, the suspect crashed the truck on railroad tracks at Westwood Street and Kingsway. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and sped away again but got into a third crash that disabled the stolen car. The suspect was last seen running away from Kingsway Avenue near the Coquitlam River.

“Fortunately no members of the public have been seriously hurt,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “But causing three collisions and carjacking a vehicle is obviously beyond reckless. We have many police officers working on this file including Air One and RCMP Police Dog Services. We have a suspect in mind and are actively looking for him.”

The suspect is a darker-skinned man in his thirties with short hair, tattoos up to the neckline and a black, Crooks and Castles hoodie with a gold chain. If you see the suspect, call police.