Coquitlam RCMP needs your help to identify driver who hit pedestrian

COQUITLAM RCMP are asking for your help finding the driver of a newer model black pickup that was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 26 at about 11 p.m. at the corner of Austin Avenue and Nelson Street in Coquitlam. According to witnesses, the driver of the pickup truck stopped briefly after hitting the pedestrian but drove away without leaving any identification or contact numbers.

“We are interested in hearing the driver’s version of this collision and we hope they will do the right thing and talk to us,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “We also encourage anyone who recognizes the truck to call us and help us get the full picture of what happened.”

Police are looking for a pickup truck that matches the following:

Shiny, black, newer model

Extended or crew cab

Shiny, six-point, chrome-coloured wheels

Fog lights

The pedestrian involved in the collision received serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information that can help, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Coordinated Collision Investigation Team (file 2017-34379).

If you have a tip that must remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit solvecrime.ca.