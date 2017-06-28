COQUITLAM RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used pepper spray during a dispute with another driver.

On April 17, at about 7:15 p.m., occupants of two vehicles began arguing over who had the right of way near Lougheed Highway and Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam. The driver of one of the vehicles, described by witnesses as Asian or South Asian, in his late teens or early twenties, just under six feet tall and with a slim build, got out of the driver’s seat of a black Mercedes and used pepper spray on the occupants of a grey Kia.

“There is no excuse for getting out of your vehicle and using a weapon against people in another vehicle,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Having said that, the initial

dispute about who should yield to whom was totally preventable. If you can control your own actions, keep a cool head behind the wheel and avoid confrontations on the road, you will make things safer for everyone.”

If you recognize the driver of the Mercedes do not confront him or take matters into your own hands. As with any crime, let the police handle this issue. Call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for Constable Chabot-Maltais (file 2017-11461).