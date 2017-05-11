Mumbai (PTI): The crowd turned into a choir as pop sensation Justin Bieber kick-started his maiden India concert with his chart topping number “Mark My Words” from his latest album “Purpose”.

Dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black shorts, the 23-year-old Canadian singer made a stunning entry to the stage.

The opening track was followed by “Where Are You Now” for which the singer was joined by back up dancers with Beliebers continuing to pump up the evening.

The excitement at the DY Patil Stadium reached its peak as Bieber addressed the crowd saying, “What a beautiful night tonight. Honoured to be here. You guys are the coolest. Hope you’re ready to have the best night.”

His special message for the fans was followed by “I’ll Show You”, a track from the critically-acclaimed album.

The fourth track on Bieber’s list was “Feeling” followed by “Boyfriend”. To perform the songs he walked across the stage and stood at the edge. He interacted with fans as they got swayed away by his voice.

The India concert is the part of Bieber’s Purpose World Tour. DJ Sartek, DJ Zaeden and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker opened the evening for him.