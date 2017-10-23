BC NDP’s 2017 Convention in Victoria from November 3-5

THE BC NDP’s 2017 Convention takes place November 3-5 at the Victoria Conference Centre in Victoria.

This Convention is an opportunity for BC NDP members and supporters to gather and celebrate the achievements of Premier John Horgan, the new BC NDP government and its commitment to building a better British Columbia, according to a press release.

Convention attendees will have the opportunity to listen to speeches from Horgan and Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada’s NDP, to debate policy resolutions, attend training workshops and elect the next provincial executive who will guide the party into the next election.