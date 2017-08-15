DELTA Mayor Lois Jackson and Delta Council say they continue to support a replacement bridge as the only viable successor to the George Massey Tunnel.

At the Monday, August 14 regular meeting, Delta Council received a presentation from Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) George V. Harvie regarding the Provincial Review of the George Massey Tunnel Replacement Project.

Harvie identified some of the immediate safety issues with the George Massey Tunnel, including electrical system deficits, deteriorating concrete, damage to sprinkler system, and the ageing ventilation system, while also outlining the significance of Highway 99’s designation as a “Lifeline Corridor”.

Harvie suggested options for decommissioning, including potentially flooding the tunnel once the new bridge is open. Not only would this option be less expensive and less environmentally harmful than removing the tunnel, it also addresses concerns related to dredging the Fraser River to accommodate larger ships.

At the end of the presentation, Harvie emphasized that the new BC government should be afforded the opportunity to fully review all 145 technical and scientific reports in order to make its own informed assessment of the alternative replacement options for the George Massey Tunnel.

Council also received an update regarding the August 3 meeting between a delegation of Mayor Jackson, CAO Harvie, and Chief Constable Neil Dubord, and Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, to discuss the tunnel replacement project. The meeting was productive with the minister committing to reviewing the file in detail prior to making any decisions.

Council endorsed the recommendation from Harvie that a letter be sent to Premier John Horgan and Trevena, urging the provincial government to: