What: Third International Day of Yoga 2017

Who: Consulate General of India and Langara College

When: Saturday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Langara College, 100 West 49th Avenue, Vancouver

THE Consulate General of India in Vancouver will be celebrating the Third International Day of Yoga in partnership with Langara College in Vancouver.

Besides the demonstration of Asanas under Common Yoga Protocol by some renowned yoga gurus of Vancouver, the program will also include presentations by Langara College and India Tourism and a Quiz Section on Yoga.

The event is free for all, but as the space is limited, all are requested to register themselves by email at [email protected]. It will be on a first come, first served basis. Participants are being requested to bring their own yoga mats and refillable water bottles.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014, said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with ourselves, the world and Nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us to deal with climate change.”

On December 11, 2014, the 193-member UNGA approved the proposal by consensus with a record 177 co-sponsoring countries to establish June 21 as “International Day of Yoga” with a resolution. In its resolution, the UNGA recognised that yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being and wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practicing yoga for the health of the world population. Yoga also brings harmony in all walks of life and thus, is known for disease prevention, health promotion and management of many lifestyle related disorders.

Millions of people in India and across the globe participated in the first and second International Day of Yoga celebrations. As many as 192 United Nation member states participated in the 2nd International Day of Yoga.