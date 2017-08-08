SUPPORT for the Here4BC campaign, launched on July 18 by the Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA), has gained huge momentum across the Canadian construction industry, with 56 companies and associations, including the Greater Vancouver Home Builders’ Association (GVHBA) and the Urban Development Institute (UDI), committing to raise $1 million dollars to assist British Columbians who have been displaced, lost homes and businesses, and much more as a result of the wildfires, according to a press statement.

The Here4BC program (www.Here4BC.ca) encourages the industry to contribute to the Red Cross British Columbia Fire Appeal, through financial donations and / or by contributing to the online registry of supplies, services and equipment that can be loaned or donated to the relief efforts.

“We’re incredibly proud to see the industry joining resources to help British Columbians in need,” said VRCA President, Fiona Famulak, on Tuesday. “The key to this campaign’s success is having Associations in the Canadian construction industry mobilize their members, especially those in B.C. So far, more than $124,000 has been raised – and is increasing by the hour — with BC donors contributing 77% of those funds.”

Bob de Wit, GVHBA CEO, said the wildfire devastation really hits home for members. He added: “Our members’ passion is in building homes and neighbourhoods for families, so seeing the incredible losses experienced by these communities has spurred many members to ask us, ‘How can we help?’ We’re proud to be part of this important initiative.”

“The wildfire situation doesn’t just impact the people living in those communities,” said UDI President and CEO Anne McMullin. “It touches all British Columbians so it is important that we all work together to help those in this time of need.”

The online Here4BC fundraising campaign will run until August 31. The website, www.Here4BC.ca, contains information on how companies, their employees and associations can help, as well as direct links to donate to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal. Everyone is encouraged to share via social media, using the hashtag #Here4BC.