majority of Canadians are uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable when Conservative politicians go on American TV to criticize the federal Liberal government, according to a Globe and Mail / Nanos Survey poll.

Canadians have a diversity of views when it comes to the impact of openly criticizing the decision to pay Omar Khadr $10.5 million in the U.S. media on Canada-U.S. relations, with a plurality responding that there will be no impact on Canada-U.S. relations and an aggregate majority responding that the impact will be negative or somewhat negative.