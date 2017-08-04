THE majority of Canadians are uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable when Conservative politicians go on American TV to criticize the federal Liberal government, according to a Globe and Mail / Nanos Survey poll.
Canadians have a diversity of views when it comes to the impact of openly criticizing the decision to pay Omar Khadr $10.5 million in the U.S. media on Canada-U.S. relations, with a plurality responding that there will be no impact on Canada-U.S. relations and an aggregate majority responding that the impact will be negative or somewhat negative.
- Over six out of 10 Canadians feel uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable when Conservative politicians go on America TV to criticize the federal Liberal government – When asked about their level of comfort when Conservative politicians use U.S. media outlets to criticize the federal Liberal government, 45 per cent said that they are uncomfortable while 16 per cent say they are somewhat uncomfortable. This was followed by over a third of respondents who say that they are either comfortable (28%) or somewhat comfortable (eight per cent). Three per cent are unsure.
- About half of Canadians believe that openly criticizing the decision to pay Omar Khadr $10.5 million in the U.S. media will have a negative or somewhat negative impact on Canada-U.S. relations – When asked about the impact on Canada-U.S. relations that openly criticizing the Khadr decision would have, about half of Canadians responded with a somewhat negative (27%) or negative (22%) impact. Thirty-one per cent say that there will be no impact on Canada-U.S. relations, while just over one in 10 Canadians responded that the impact would be either positive (seven per cent) or somewhat positive (five per cent). Eight per cent are unsure.
The margin of accuracy of the poll is 3.1 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.