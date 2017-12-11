Charges laid in connection to Red Scorpion drug trafficking ring in Kamloops

THE RCMP announced on Monday that on November 30 charges were laid as a result of an investigation targeting drug trafficking activities of Red Scorpion associates in Kamloops.

The charges are a result of multiple operations undertaken by the Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit between October 2016 and March 2017.

During the course of this investigation, Kamloops RCMP seized $191,445 in cash, 1.3 kg of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, 448 grams of fentanyl, 717 grams of methamphetamine, 231 grams of MDMA and 1 firearm.

This investigation led to the following enforcement activities:

* On December 1, 2016, a vehicle was stopped north of Merritt and a substantial quantity of Canadian currency was seized as a result of a search of that vehicle. Charges have been laid against the driver, Gregory Wilson of Coquitlam and Brandon Chappell of Kamloops for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

* On January 14, 2017, Kamloops RCMP executed search warrants at the Heavy Metal Gym and Chappel’s residence. Within Chappell’s residence, police located another substantial quantity of Canadian currency, drugs and a firearm. As a result, charges were laid against Chappell for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

* On March 30, 2017, Kamloops RCMP again executed search warrants at the residences of Chappell and Erwin Dagle of Kamloops, BC. Within Chappell’s home, police located a large sum of Canadian currency resulting in a third charge of possession of property obtained by crime. Within Dagle’s home, police located and seized a large sum of Canadian currency, bulk supplies of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil which has resulted in five counts of possession of a controlled

substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Additional operations were executed by the Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit following these events. These operations included the arrest of street level traffickers and the subsequent execution of a search warrant into a hotel room within Kamloops that led to additional bulk supplies of controlled substances being seized. These matters have been forwarded to Crown for charge approval against several other persons associated to this group.

On the evening of December 7, Chappell, 30, and Dagle, 23, were both arrested in Kamloops without incident.

An arrest warrant for Wilson, 29, remains outstanding. Chappell and Dagle are from Kamloops, while Wilson is from the Lower Mainland. All were previously known to police.

“Kamloops RCMP prioritize the investigation of violent organized crime groups who traffic drugs in our community. The investigations are lengthy and complex in nature as the targets are typically sophisticated and dedicate their full time to committing these crimes as secretly as possible. This case is an example of the motivated nature of those allegedly involved. Despite overt enforcement action, these drug activities continued on until those involved were eventually arrested and charged,” said Staff-Sgt. Simon Pillay.

Gangs and their associates have a callous disregard for the safety of others when disputes erupt, and potentially, it can place the public at risk, police said.

They noted that the issue of gangs and organized crime is one of the top policing priorities across the country and remains a top priority for Kamloops RCMP Detachment. “Our enforcement activities are intelligence-led. There is a high degree of information sharing amongst all agencies because we are united in our efforts to keep our communities safe and committed to holding those responsible for the violence, accountable,” they said.