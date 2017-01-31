World Wide Web Consortium Home
Congress will get majority in Punjab, says poll survey

New Delhi (IANS): The Congress will get an absolute majority in the Punjab assembly elections, while AAP would finish second, a pre-poll survey telecast by India Today TV said on Tuesday.

According to the survey conducted by Axis APM and India Today Group, the Congress is projected to get 60-65 seats in the February 4 Punjab elections.

The poll survey gave 41 to 44 seats to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in the Punjab polls.

The survey said the ruing Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP alliance would get 11 to 15 seats. The survey gave zero to two seats to others.

According to the vote share projection of the pre-poll survey, the Congress is projected to get 37 per cent of the total votes, while AAP would get 34 per cent votes in the state.

The SAD-BJP alliance would get 25 per cent vote share and others would get 5 per cent votes.

Punjab will elect its new 117-seat assembly on February 4.

