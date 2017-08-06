THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Sunday confirmed The VOICE’s report earlier that Friday’s homicide victim in Abbotsford was South Asian: Jaspreet Sidhu, 18, of Abbotsford.

IHIT said that Sidhu was known to police and affiliated with gang activity. It is still early in the investigation, but the shooting appears to be targeted. Moreover, the evidence recovered does not link Sidhu’s murder to the shooting that occurred the subsequent evening on August 5 in Abbotsford. On August 4, just after 3:15 p.m. the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) responded to a report of shooting in 32000-block of Oriole Crescent. When police arrived, a male victim suffering gunshot wounds was located nearby after he crashed his vehicle into the side of a building along the 32000-block of George Ferguson Way.

The male victim was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services but despite all medical efforts he succumbed to his injuries. The male victim’s death was deemed a homicide and IHIT took the lead in the case.

IHIT is working closely with the APD to determine motive, and to determine the identity of the suspect male observed fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred in the 32000-block of Oriole Crescent, and a suspect male was observed fleeing on a pathway southbound on Oriole Crescent after the shooting occurred. The male was described as 5’11”, medium build, wearing black pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and sunglasses. Anyone with information about this male is asked to contact police.

“This was a brazen shooting that occurred in a residential neighbourhood, and it was a blatant disregard for the safety of the public.” IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said. “It has been said many times before, but if you are involved in criminal activity then you are not immune to the dangers that come with it. This is another example of a young life that has been lost too soon, and a family has been left devastated.”