All-new Jeep Compass SUV Named IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2017

Windsor, Ont. – The all-new Jeep® Compass has earned a 2017 Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2017 compact SUV achieves “good” ratings in each of five IIHS tests that evaluate crashworthiness. Its available Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology also earns a grade of “superior.” Each is the highest possible IIHS rating in its category. A Top Safety Pick designation is contingent on such performance.

“The all-new Jeep Compass benefits from high-strength steel content that exceeds 65 per cent,” says Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “This not only contributes to crashworthiness, it speaks to a level of engineering sophistication that makes this vehicle the most capable small SUV ever.”

More than half of its high-strength steel comprises hot-stamped steel and advanced high-strength steel, indicative of a trend that has seen FCA US increase their overall use by more than 50 per cent since model-year 2012. The 2017 Jeep Compass scored “good” ratings in tests that simulate: a side impact with a large SUV or pickup truck, a moderate-offset frontal impact, a small-offset frontal impact, roof-deformation consistent with a rollover; and a rear collision capable of inducing whiplash.

Advanced AEB technology is a hallmark of the safety strategy embraced by FCA US LLC. Accordingly, the all-new Jeep Compass benefits from sensor-fusion technology in its available driver-assist feature, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus is among more than 65 safety and security features in the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass. Among its seven standard-equipment air bags are seat-mounted side pelvic-thorax air bags and full-length, side-curtain air bags.

The all-new Canadian 2017 Jeep Compass starts at $24,900, excluding destination, taxes, and title and registration fees.