TORONTO: The Canada-India Business Symposium at Toronto’s Hyatt Regency on Friday, June 9 is a joint endeavour of the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC), the Canadian High Commission in India, and the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

More than a hundred Canadian small businesses are expected to participate in the symposium and the expo. In addition, the ICBC will be leading a delegation of over 100 Indian small businesses from diverse sectors and over 130 delegates from India to the event.

Deepak Chopra, CEO of Canada Post, is the keynote speaker at the inaugural session, which will also be addressed by Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia, Consul General of India in Toronto.

The day-long symposium will also have five panel discussions on the different aspects of Canada-India bilateral relations.

“By focusing on key sectors, this symposium will help Canada make its ties with India meaningful,” says Nadir Patel, the Canadian High Commissioner to India.

“The Canada-India Business Symposium will give concrete directions to our efforts at increasing bilateral business,” says Dinesh Bhatia.

“Our aim is to plan for a future that is likely to emerge after the bilateral negotiations on CEPA and FIPPA conclude into agreements,” says Arun Srivastava, President of Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC).

Prominent Canadian and Indian government officials, diplomats, thought leaders from the world of business will be participating in the five panel discussions at the symposium. These include (from India) Harsh Dhingra, Chief Country Representative, Bombardier Transportation; Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange; Srinivas Ranganathan, Country Head, Infosys; and (from Canada), Suneet Singh Tuli, Co-founder and CEO of DataWind; Kerry Adler CEO of SkyPower Global; and Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council.