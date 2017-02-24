Community forum engages young audience to learn about contributions of immigrants

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Community Forum on Immigration and Racial Discrimination was a full house event at the UBC Robson Square on Wednesday, February 22.

The keynote speaker, Artur Wilczynski, Canada’s Ambassador to Norway, shared his family’s story about how they survived the Holocaust and came to Canada. He noted, “I am a Polish, a Jewish, a Quebecois. Most important, I am a Canadian.”

He added: “Diplomacy doesn’t give you immunity from discrimination but gives you a platform to speak against it.

“It is important for Canadians to speak out against various forms of discrimination and xenophobia. As an immigrant to this country and the son of Holocaust survivors I have been privileged to serve my country as an Ambassador and senior official. It is why I feel it is my obligation to work towards a more inclusive and respectful Canada.

“Thanks S.U.C.C.E.S.S. for letting me share my story at the Forum.”

Chief Robert Joseph, Reconciliation Canada Ambassador, spoke about the Indigenous experience with racism. “You hurt one means you hurt all of us,” he said.

Dr. Gurdeep Parhar, Executive Associate Dean, Clinical Partnerships and Professionalism, Faculty of Medicine of UBC, talked about the importance of diversity and inclusion.

At the facilitated discussion for Call for Actions, a group of young audience raised questions on how they could share the knowledge they learned at the forum with those who were not able to join the event. They will also use the materials developed from the event to let more people know about the contributions of immigrants.

Building the momentum forward, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. will be launching a series of community roundtables across Metro Vancouver. These facilitated conversations will create a platform for community members to share and reflect on thoughts on diversity and inclusion while engaging them in thought-provoking discussions regarding cultural integration in our community – to build safe, strong and enlightened neighborhoods. Each session will be held at one of S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’s local offices or another accessible community location.

As part of the legacy, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. will also create a documentary video, featuring interviews with immigrants and community leaders, about the value of and the contributions of immigrants in Canada. The video will be distributed through multiple channels including a special screening video launch, online and social media channels, and grassroots outreach through high schools and universities as a way to help educate the future generations of who we are and where we are from as stories of immigrants in Canada.