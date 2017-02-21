Commissioner Frank Avila honored at Sikh gurdwara in Palatine, Illinois

Supported implementation of hard hat OSHA waiver for turban-wearing Sikhs

Palatine, IL: Frank Avila, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRDGC) since 2002, was invited to the Sikh gurdwara in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago on February 19 and honored by the society for helping the Sikh community.

The sangat (congregation) was informed how Avila helped the successful implementation of the O.S.H.A. (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Waiver from mandatory wearing of hard hat for turban-wearing Sikhs working at MWRDGC. It was an uphill task and took years to get an already existing O.S.H.A. waiver implemented at MWRDGC in Cook County, Illinois. The supervisors and the managers did not realize that a turban is a religiously mandated article of faith for practicing Sikhs, and becomes an extension of their body when out in public.

“But now due to a strong support by Commissioner Avila, who understands the significance of a turban for a Sikh due to his business travels to India, the waiver from wearing a hard hat was implemented at MWRDGC. So by setting this precedence it will be easier for the future turban wearing Sikh employees of MWRDGC to get the waiver,” said Rajinder Singh Mago.

Avila was introduced to the sangat from the congregation prayer hall podium by Rajinder Singh Mago.

At the MWRDGC, Avila is the Chairman of Finance ($1.1 billion budget) and also committee chair of Engineering, and Maintenance and Operations. Avila promotes a strong commitment to environmental protection as it relates to the water supply and water quality of lake Michigan and Chicago area waterways, cost effective waste water treatment, flood management and disposal of pharmaceutical and other hazardous material and products.

Avila was honored with a plaque by the Sikh Religious Society board members Dr. Pardeep Singh Gill, Dr. Jasbir Kaur Saluja and Harjit Singh Gill.

Later Sarwan Singh Raju and Lal Singh facilitated the presentation to Avila of a picture poster of British India Sikh Soldiers who gallantly fought in World Wars I and II helping the allies to victory. The Sikh soldiers fought in combat wearing turbans without any other head protection like hat or helmet.

Avila along with his wife of 52 years, Sherry, observed the Sikh prayer service. They sat on the floor in the congregation, listened to the Kirtan (singing of hymns), and partook of parshaad (sweet pudding, a token of Guru’s love and blessings) and langar (community kitchen vegetarian meal) alongside the Sikh community members.

The Avilas were greeted by a group of friends and welcomed with a bouquet of flowers upon arrival at the gurdwara facilities. They were given a tour of the building, langar hall, and Children’s Gurmat School (Sunday School) area, and introduced to the managing board members, staff, community leaders and members of the congregation.

This Sikh Religious Society event was coordinated by Mago and Raju.