INDIAN High Commissioner Vikas Swarup will attend the celebration of the 350th Parkash Parv (birth anniversary) of the Tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Surrey on Sunday, June 11.

Swarup will address the sangat at the gurdwara at 15255 68th Avenue. The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The Consulate General is inviting everybody to participate in the celebration.

A press release issued by Acting Consul General Amar Jit Singh said that the celebration was being organized in line with the announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the birth anniversary in India and outside India wherever Indians reside.

Modi said: “Commemoration of the historical events will connect future generations with our roots. Those who forget history can never create history. Only those can create history who are connected with the historical roots.”