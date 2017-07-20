BY GARY THANDI

IF you take heroin for about 20 days, your body begins to uncontrollably crave this drug due to the chemical hooks in the drug. Naturally, people think that heroin is what causes the addiction. However, it may be that drugs don’t cause addiction. When you break your hip, you are taken to the hospital and given high amounts of diamorphine, possibly for long periods of time. Diamorphine is much stronger than heroin because it is pure and unlike heroin, it is not laced with contaminants that dilute the drug. One would think that these patients probably become addicts, or junkies. However, that is not the case.

Recent theories that suggest that drugs are the cause of addiction come from experiments that were done in the early 20th century. One experiment involves putting a rat in a cage which has two water bottles. One contains plain water, while the other is laced with cocaine or heroin. Over time, the rat becomes addicted to the drugged water and continues to consume it until it kills itself.

However, in the 1970s, a professor by the name of Bruce Alexander found it odd that the rat was placed in the cage all alone, in which it had no choice but to consume the drugged water. He wondered what the results would be if this experiment was done differently. Alexander created a ‘rat park’ which consisted of tunnels, colourful balls, and plenty of other rats to play and / or mate with. This park also had the two water bottles, one was regular water while the other was laced with drugs. Alexander discovered that the rats hardly drank the drug-laced water. They did not drink it compulsively, neither did they overdose.

Another study was done with humans, involving soldier who fought in the Vietnam War. During this war, 20 percent of American troops were using a lot amount of heroin. Back home, people were worried that there would be thousands of drug addicts in the streets of America. However, it turned out that the soldiers did not need drug rehab; they also had no withdrawal issues. Ninety-five percent of the soldiers simply just stopped when they came home.

This suggests that the old theory of addiction does not really make sense. If you are placed in a different country – in a jungle which is the last place you would want to be – and are forced to either kill or die at any moment, consuming heroin is a viable way to spend your time. However, if you are back home surrounded by friends and family, you are basically taken out of that lonely cage and put into an environment akin to a rat park.

What does this tell us? Likely that we need to rethink how society views and deals with addiction. Humans have an innate need for bonding and connection. When we are happy and healthy, we bond with the people around us. On the other hand, when we are traumatized, isolated or feeling down in life, we will have a craving for anything that provides us with comfort. It could be our smartphone, pornography, video games, or drugs, etc. We will try to bond, because that is human nature. To escape these unhealthy bonds, one needs healthy bonds. This suggests that addiction may not be due to chemicals in drugs but a result of disconnection.

We are disconnecting from those people instead of helping them heal and better their lives. We are making it difficult for them to find employment and stability. When they are caught taking drugs, they are stripped of their benefits and supports. They are thrown into prison – into that lonely cage. We put people who aren’t well in a place where they feel worse and then hate them for not improving. And when we actually do provide support and assistance, it is individualized rather than aimed at the individual, the family, their extended family and their community at-large.

Maybe we need to talk about social recovery because something has gone wrong with us as a group? It may be that we need a society identical to a rat park and a lot less like cages.

Gary Thandi, MSW RSW, Doctor of Education candidate, is a Special Columnist with The VOICE. He writes about emotional wellness and social justice issues as they relate to South Asian communities. He is also head of Moving Forward Family Services that provides counselling and support services to anyone who wants it – without any waits. No one, regardless of their financial circumstances, will be turned away. Services are offered in English, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu, Cantonese, Farsi, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and Vietnamese. To access services, call or text 778-321-3054 or email him at:

[email protected]