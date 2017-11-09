More than 1,100 British Columbians have died of suspected illicit drug overdoses this year

MORE than 1,100 British Columbians have died due to suspected illicit drug overdoses, according to data released on Thursday by the BC Coroners Service.

Preliminary data indicate there were 80 suspected drug overdose deaths this September, representing a 31% increase from September 2016. The suspected number of illicit drug overdose deaths for the year to date is now 1,103, up from 607 at this time in 2016.

Approximately 83% (914) of the suspected illicit drug deaths to date in 2017 had fentanyl detected, representing an increase of 147% over the same period in 2016. In most cases, fentanyl was combined with other illicit drugs, most often cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines. Carfentanil has been detected in 37 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths between June and September of 2017.

Quick Facts