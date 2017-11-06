Province engaging British Columbians on asbestos practices

DID you know that asbestos is the number-one killer of workers in B.C. and the rate of asbestos-related disease is on the rise?

The B.C. government is currently reviewing what can be done to better protect people and the environment from asbestos in efforts to prevent more asbestos-related deaths. As part of this work, the Ministry of Labour is leading a provincial working group to examine what additional actions can be taken to ensure that both British Columbians and the environment are adequately protected from the dangers of asbestos.

During November, the provincial working group will meet with associations and organizations representing workers, employers, the construction industry, building owners and managers and other interested groups. The working group is seeking feedback on the issues people face with respect to the safe use, handling, abatement and disposal of asbestos. Feedback is also being requested on the regulations and enforcement that currently exists, such as WorkSafeBC’s regulatory provisions, the BC Building Code and local government bylaws.

The working group would also like to hear from homeowners and other interested British Columbians on this important issue. If you have views that you would like to express, or if you would like to make a submission, please send an email by Nov. 30, 2017, to the Ministry of Labour at: LCS.LABOUR@gov.bc.ca

Established in February 2017, the provincial working group includes senior representatives from WorkSafeBC and the following ministries:

Ministry of Labour

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

The working group will be reporting back to the Minister of Labour by the end of 2017 with recommendations.

For more information about how to participate, visit: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/asbestos-practices